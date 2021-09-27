BIKI (BIKI) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. BIKI has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $186,301.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

