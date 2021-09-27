BinaryX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $40.49 million and $2.58 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.36 or 0.00050524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001489 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00888545 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,267,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,625 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

