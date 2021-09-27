Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was down 3.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $516.79 and last traded at $517.99. Approximately 2,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.88.

Specifically, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

