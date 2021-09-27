Blair William & Co. IL Buys 17,456 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.93% of Abiomed worth $131,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,838. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

