Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,649 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of The Progressive worth $141,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

