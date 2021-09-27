Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.48% of Watsco worth $164,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.12. 698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,886. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.