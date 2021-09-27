Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.03% of Kornit Digital worth $116,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Capital LTD grew its position in Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 273,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kornit Digital by 58.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.71 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $162.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

