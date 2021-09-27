Blair William & Co. IL Has $125.57 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.38% of Chewy worth $125,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

CHWY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,560. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,440.50, a P/E/G ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

