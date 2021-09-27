Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 223,334 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,334 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.27% of CarMax worth $267,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

