Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 22,406 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.43% of Okta worth $139,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.