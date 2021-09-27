Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.51% of Zoetis worth $453,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,371. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

