Blair William & Co. IL Sells 751,525 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751,525 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Fiserv worth $198,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.17. 18,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

