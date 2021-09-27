BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $168,513.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $168,513.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.