Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.86.

CHTR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $737.71. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.06. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

