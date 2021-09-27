Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $156.33 on Major Exchanges

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $156.33 or 0.00369760 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $247.35 million and $33.98 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.