CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,653 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

