Civilization Achieves Market Cap of $15.91 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $2.31 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

