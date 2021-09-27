Coldstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,411.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $63,411.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.