Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $214.17

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.17 and last traded at $212.14, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

