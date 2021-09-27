CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 71.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $21,689.30 and $43,720.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 90.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.