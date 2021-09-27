Crowns Price Tops $5.03 on Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00011888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,499 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

