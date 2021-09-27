CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $942.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.73 or 0.00029595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.89 or 1.00156919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00087557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002370 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.