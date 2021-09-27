CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $51,542.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.