Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $441.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

