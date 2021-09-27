D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.40

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 935985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Get D8 alerts:

In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D8 by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.