D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.40

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 935985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.
In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)
D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
