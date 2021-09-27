Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

