Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.18% of AMETEK worth $54,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 167,805 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

