DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $147.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $147.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022453 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,566,727 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

