DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.25% of DexCom worth $515,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $11.67 on Monday, reaching $549.07. 5,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

