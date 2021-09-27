DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006505 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

