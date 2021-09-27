eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.