Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 11,611 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EWTX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 89,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

