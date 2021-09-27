Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 26,835 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.95. 89,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,628. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
