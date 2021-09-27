ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $792,760.99 and $145.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015935 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 181.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006911 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

