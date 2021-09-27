Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.