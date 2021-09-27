FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Reaches $59.28 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001246 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 783,031,831 coins and its circulating supply is 356,091,599 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

