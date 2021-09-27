Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

EBAY opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

