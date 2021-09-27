Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.29 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $64.29 million and approximately $26.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.