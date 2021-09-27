Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

