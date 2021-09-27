GameCredits (GAME) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $112,531.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00344472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,046,247 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.