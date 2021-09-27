Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$71,149.20 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$71,149.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,943.90.

Shares of GXE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$221.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.01.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.