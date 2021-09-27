Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 72,200 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 72,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$60,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,815.50.

TSE GXE traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$221.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.01.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.