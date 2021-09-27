Global Social Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,810.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $47,810.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

