GoNetwork (GOT) Trading Up 48.6% Over Last 7 Days

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $72,831.36 and $41,145.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

