HARD Protocol Hits Market Cap of $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

