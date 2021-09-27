Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00347698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

