Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,104,111 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

