Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,156,581 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,589. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

