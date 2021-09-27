Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $147,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

