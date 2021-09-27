Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $11.57 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,177,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.42% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACTD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,017. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

